Srinagar: The annual Urs of Sheikh-Ul-Alam (R.A), a famous Sufi saint, was observed with religious fervor at Charar-i-Sharief in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Saturday.

Thousands of devotees from many several parts of the valley participated in the cloth changing (Poshak Bandi) and also participated in the prayers throughout the day.

Kashmiri Muslim women praying inside Charar-i-Sharief shrine on the eve of urs of Sheikh-Ul-Alam (RA). (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Scores of people participated in cloth changing ceremony at Charar-i-Sharief on the eve of the Urs. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

People taking a glimpse of the cloth changing ceremony which took place inside the shrine of Sheikh-Ul-Alam (RA. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

People offering zuhar prayers inside Charar-i-Sharief shrine on Saturday. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A person distriutes apples, yellow rice from inside an iron cage so that people don’t make huge gatherings. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Famous Charar Kulchas on stalls in markets of Charar-i-Sharief in district Budgam. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

People buying paranthas from Charar-I-Sharief market on the eve of Urs of Sheikh-ul-Alam (RA). (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)