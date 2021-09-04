Photos: Venkaiah Naidu in Hyderabad

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 4th September 2021 8:31 pm IST
Hyderabad: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates the photo exhibition The Sacred Journey of Sri Aurobindos Life at Sri Aurobindo International School, in Hyderabad, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (VP House/PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu while visiting the photo exhibition The Sacred Journey of Sri Aurobindos Life at Sri Aurobindo International School, in Hyderabad, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (VP House/PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visits the photo exhibition The Sacred Journey of Sri Aurobindos Life at Sri Aurobindo International School, in Hyderabad, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (VP House/PTI Photo)

