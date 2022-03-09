Photos, videos that will take you inside celebrity kitchens

Mumbai: In 2020, when government announced complete lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, we got many inside glimpses of celebrity homes including their luxurious kitchens. With nowhere to go, celebrities had made sure to entertain their fans in the best way possible on social media. From Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt, many of them were even spotted donning chef’s hat, be it cooking the nicest dishes to whipping up the tastiest desserts.

Scroll down to see the photos and videos that will inside Bollywood stars’ stunning and a few extraordinary kitchens.