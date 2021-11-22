Photos, videos that will take you inside Kartik Aaryan’s cozy home

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of prominent actors in Hindi cinema today. The ‘self-made’ hero, who entered the industry with zero connections, has proved himself as powerful star over the years. Kartik was also included in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list in the year 2019.

He made his Bollywood debut almost a decade ago with 2011’s ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ and since then there’s no looking back for him. He went on to feature in number of commercially successful films like Luka Chuppi, Akaash Vaani, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Love Aaj Kal, among others. He has several interesting projects like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India among others lined up.

Kartik Aaryan turns 31 today on November 22. On his special day, let’s have a peek inside the actor’s luxurious and cozy home. Kartik, along with his family, resides in a spacious pad in Mumbai’s Versova neighbourhood.

If you follow Kartik on Instagram, then you must have already got a view of his home which is reportedly worth Rs 1.6 crore. It comes with tastefully done combination of furnishings and wall hues that will give peaceful vibes and warm vibes. From flooring to curtains, the house of Kartik Aaryan shows the style of the actor.

Scroll down to see photos and videos of his apartment.