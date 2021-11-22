Photos: Waterlogging in Bengaluru

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 22nd November 2021 5:16 pm IST
Bengaluru: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel evacuate the residents of Kendriya Vihar from a flooded area due to overnight rain and a breach of adjacent Yelhanaka lake wall, in Bengaluru, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) during a evacuation operation of the residents of Kendriya Vihar from a flooded area due to overnight rain and a breach of the adjacent Yelhanaka lake wall, in Bengaluru, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: People wade through a waterlogged road due to overnight rain and breach of adjacent lake wall in Bengaluru, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
