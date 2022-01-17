Photos: Weekend Curfew in Bengaluru

Published: 17th January 2022
Bengaluru: Deserted Majestic Circle during the weekend curfew imposed by the Karnataka government to curb the spread of Covid-19, in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: People sit in front of the closed shops at Majestic Circle, during the weekend curfew imposed by the Karnataka government to curb the spread of Covid-19, in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: A health worker rests at K R Market, during the weekend curfew imposed by the Karnataka government to curb the spread of Covid-19, in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Police personnel enquire the commuters at K R Market, during the weekend curfew imposed by the Karnataka government to curb the spread of Covid-19, in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: A health worker collects swab semple of passengers for COVID-19 test at KSR Railway Station during weekend curfew imposed by the Karnataka government to curb the spread of Covid-19, in Bengaluru. Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

