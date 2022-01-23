Photos: Weekend curfew in Delhi

Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 23rd January 2022 9:43 am IST
New Delhi: A man rides a bicycle at the deserted Connaught Place area, during the weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of Covid-19, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Stray dogs on a deserted road during the weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of Covid-19, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Hanged lemon and chillies on a pillar at the deserted Connaught Place area, during the weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of Covid-19, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Pigeons at the deserted Connaught Place area, during the weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of Covid-19, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: A poster of the terrorists wanted by police, pasted on a pillar at the deserted Connaught Place area, during the weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of Covid-19, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

