Photos: Winter Session of Parliament

**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (LSTV\/PTI Photo) New Delhi: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi at Parliament during its Winter Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec 7, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur at Parliament during its Winter Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec 7, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at Parliament House during the Winter Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec 7, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Singh) **EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: BJP MP Hema Malini speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (LSTV\/PTI Photo) **EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: AIUDF MP Ajmal Badruddin speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (LSTV\/PTI Photo) **EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: BJP MP S.S. Ahluwalia speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (LSTV\/PTI Photo)