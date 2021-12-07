Photos: Winter Session of Parliament

Published: 7th December 2021 2:53 pm IST
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo)
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)
New Delhi: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi at Parliament during its Winter Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur at Parliament during its Winter Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at Parliament House during the Winter Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: BJP MP Hema Malini speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: AIUDF MP Ajmal Badruddin speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: BJP MP S.S. Ahluwalia speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

