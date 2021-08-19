Photos: Youm-e-Ashura observed across Kashmir

Srinagar: Youm-e-Ashura was observed with religious fervor across Jammu and Kashmir on the 10th of the first Islamic Month Muharram which started on August 10, 2021.

Thousands of “Azadars” participated in “Alam” and “Zuljanah” procession in downtown Srinagar which passed through Alamgari Bazar and concluded at Zadibal Imambargah.

The day is observed to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), in the battle of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram, 1353 years ago.

Authorities had deployed additional security forces at sensitive locations including Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chow, Maisuma, Kothibagh, Kralkhud, M R Gunj, Habba Kadal, Nowhatta, and Khanyar as precautionary measures.

A Shia Kid took part in Muharram Procession in Zadibal area of Srinagar City

Kashmir Shia Muslims took part in Zuljanah Procession at Zadibal Area of Srinagar City

Shia Muslims using Khaki Shifa during a Muharram Procession in Srinagar