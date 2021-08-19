Photos: Youm-e-Ashura observed across Kashmir

By Muzamil Bhat|   Published: 19th August 2021 6:59 pm IST
Shia Kids mourning and beating their head with knifes during a Muharram Procession in Zadibal area of Srinagar City

Srinagar: Youm-e-Ashura was observed with religious fervor across Jammu and Kashmir on the 10th of the first Islamic Month Muharram which started on  August 10, 2021.

Thousands of “Azadars” participated in “Alam” and “Zuljanah” procession in downtown Srinagar which passed through Alamgari Bazar and concluded at Zadibal Imambargah.

The day is observed to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S), the grandson of  Prophet Muhammad (SAW), in the battle of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram, 1353 years ago.

MS Education Academy

Authorities had deployed additional security forces at sensitive locations including Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chow, Maisuma, Kothibagh, Kralkhud, M R Gunj, Habba Kadal, Nowhatta, and Khanyar as precautionary measures.

A Shia Kid took part in Muharram Procession in Zadibal area of Srinagar City
Kashmir Shia Muslims took part in Zuljanah Procession at Zadibal Area of Srinagar City
Kashmir Shia Muslims took part in Zuljanah Procession at Zadibal Area of Srinagar City
Kashmir Shia Muslims took part in Zuljanah Procession at Zadibal Area of Srinagar City
Shia Muslims using Khaki Shifa during a Muharram Procession in Srinagar
Thousands of Shia Muslims from different parts of Srinagar City gathered at Zadibal area of Srinagar City to take part in Muharram Procession

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button