Physical hearing in Delhi HC to commence from March 15

New Delhi, Feb 20 : The Delhi High Court will commence physical hearing of the matters on the daily basis from March 15, one year after the hearing went virtual in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The court may, in exceptional cases, permit any of the parties and or their Counsel to join the proceedings through video conferencing, subject to availability of requisite infrastructure.

The order of the court stated: “All Benches of this Court shall hold physical Courts, on a daily basis, with effect from 15.03.2021 and shall continue to take up the matters as per the existing arrangement of listing.”

The existing hybrid system of hearing the matters in the court will continue up to March 12.

The court had stopped hearing the matter physically in March 23, 2020.

Last month, the Delhi High Court had issued a revised circular, starting hybrid functioning with both physical and virtual hearings.

