‘Physical visit to campus for admission futile as admin won’t entertain anyone in person’

New Delhi, Oct 11 : A day before the start of admissions at the Delhi University (DU), the officials have cautioned applicants not to visit the university campus to apply for their admissions as the whole process of admission this year will be conducted online. The officials also said that the university would not entertain any physical visit regarding the admissions.

“We have also repeatedly announced that applicants need not visit the campus for admissions. It might be a futile visit as no official from the administration would be present at the site. All processes have gone online and the same would be followed by the colleges as well. Anyone visiting the campus would be asked to return,” said Professor Shobha Bagai, Dean of Admissions, DU.

“All guidelines and information are given on websites of the university and colleges as well. The applicants must go through it carefully,” she added.

However, the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) said that they would make a provision for the applicants who may visit the admission cell physically. Akshit Dahiya, president of DUSU said that he will provide the office of the students’ body to help such students who may land up at the campus.

“There are people who have inferior connectivity at home or face confusion regarding admissions. Chances are that they may visit the campus. Our office has computer systems with high-speed internet connectivity. Our volunteers will definitely help them in the admission process,” he informed.

DUSU has provided force of 500 student volunteers to the DU administration for the smooth flow of admissions at the varsity. The volunteers would work in-tandem with the admission cell.

DU on Saturday announced the cut-off for 2020 admissions at a dozen of its colleges, with the cut-off touching full 100 per cent.

The admissions as per the first cut-off which was released on Saturday would start from Monday 10 am (October 12) till Wednesday (October 14) 5 pm. The students are given October 16 as the last date to submit their course fee after procuring seats.

Meanwhile, students feared the possibility of technical glitches as reported rampantly in the past as well. During submission of assignments for examinations this year, the students had to face extreme hardships in uploading their assignments on DU’s website. Clarifying on the matter Bagai said the university has tried its best to strengthen its system to avoid any glitches.

“There was a different issue in the examination as they had to upload their documents. In the admission process, the documents have already been uploaded by the students. Now they just have to open their dashboard and choose the colleges where they are seeking admissions. Rest of the processes would be done by the colleges,” she clarified.

