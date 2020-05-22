PIA aircraft crashes in a residential area near Karachi airport

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft has crashed in a residential area near the Karachi Airport.

PIA spokesperson Abdul Sattar confirmed the crash and added that the flight, A-320, was carrying 90 passengers and was flying from Lahore to Karachi.

Pia Plane airbus 320 crash near karachi airport,hits 4 to 5 houses,91 passenger onboard.#planecrash pic.twitter.com/NtetVn0BzM — Khurram Ansari (@khurram143) May 22, 2020

#PIA plane crashed on Residential Area of Kaziamabad-Model Colony just opposite of Karachi Airport. initial news says 91 passengers were boarding in plane. pic.twitter.com/7jKSoBp6RT — Javed Nayab Laghari (@JavedNLaghari) May 22, 2020

Pakistan major aircraft crash, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight crash from Lahore to Karachi, crash occurred near Karachi Airport, there were 98 passengers on board pic.twitter.com/CWRhyV6uTA — Arun (आज़ाद) Chahal (@arunchahal6) May 22, 2020

Footage showed plumes of smoke rising from the site of the crash. Ambulances and rescue officials arrived at the scene to help residents.

The Minister of Health & Population Welfare has declared an emergency in major hospitals as per the Sindh province Health Minister’s media coordinator.

15-20 people have been recovered from the crash site.

In his last few words, the pilot said that due to a technical reason there was a fault with the aircraft. According to PIA CEO Arshad Malik, the pilot was told that both runways were at his disposal to land However, the pilot decided to do a go-around. “As to Why he decided to do that, we will find out,” said Malik as he was boarding a flight to Karachi.

The spokesperson added that it was premature to attribute any technical fault in the plane.

Although PIA spokesperson then mentioned that the airline was receiving information in real time. Before the crash, the pilot said, “Both our engines are failed” and the “Mayday Maday! distress call.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.