By News Desk 1 Published: 15th August 2020 2:59 pm IST
PIA flights to Europe likely to restart in 2 months

Islamabad, Aug 15 : Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to Europe are likely to restart in the next two months as the government is utilising all technical and diplomatic means to resolve the ban issue, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said.

“PIA is in contact with European Union Air Safety Agency (EASA) to allay their concerns and take necessary corrective measures along with filing an appeal against the decision on August 31,” Dawn news quoted Khan as saying on Friday, adding there is room for the appeal against the EASA ban and the government will file it.

The EASA suspended PIA’s authorisation to operate in EU states after the grounding of 262 Pakistani pilots whose licences were termed “dubious”.

Following the move, the UK Civil Aviation Authority also withdrew PIA’s permit to operate from three of its airports in Birmingham, London and Manchester.

The minister said PIA was currently managing European flight operations through “court sharing” arrangements, under which PIA flies passengers to Istanbul and subsequently they travel to Europe and London.

Flight operations to London are being carried out through a Portuguese airliner.

However, he said, these were temporary arrangements and PIA would restore its flight operations in two months, Dawn news reported.

Regarding the necessity of grounding PIA pilots, the Minister said that steps being taken by the government were aimed at ensuring the highest level of flight safety in PIA operations.

The flag carrier remains committed to maintaining the highest standards and quality in its air operations, he added.

Source: IANS

