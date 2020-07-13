PIA increases number of domestic flights

Islamabad: In response to improved travel needs, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to increase the number of its domestic flights, it was reported on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the flag carrier, flights will be increased for Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta, reports Dawn news.

He said the two PIA flights will be operated between Karachi and Islamabad and one flight will be operated between Lahore and Karachi daily.

The spokesperson said the special flights of PIA for Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Central Asian States are continuing while flights to and from the United Arab Emirates are expected to be resumed soon.

