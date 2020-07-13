PIA increases number of domestic flights

By Qayam Published: July 13, 2020, 12:20 pm IST
PIA flights
File photo

Islamabad: In response to improved travel needs, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to increase the number of its domestic flights, it was reported on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the flag carrier, flights will be increased for Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta, reports Dawn news.

He said the two PIA flights will be operated between Karachi and Islamabad and one flight will be operated between Lahore and Karachi daily.

The spokesperson said the special flights of PIA for Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Central Asian States are continuing while flights to and from the United Arab Emirates are expected to be resumed soon.

Source: IANS
Categories
Pakistan
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close