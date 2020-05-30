Piaggio donates 11000 + ration Kits to auto drivers

Pune: The increasing number of Covid-19 cases has resulted in an extension of nation-wide locked down with a few relaxations in certain areas. This protracted lockdown has terribly affected the Auto Rickshaw drivers, a section of the society that is very dependent on daily earnings affecting the livelihood of many families.

In this time to demonstrate solidarity with the most needy section of this society to navigate through this crisis, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, European leader of the 2-Wheeler sector and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles, has announced that they have distributed more than 11000 kits, each of which could feed a family for two months.

As a responsible corporate social citizen, PVPL arranged free supplies of these ration kits ensuring basic food security for a minimum of 2 months to the most needy of the 3 wheeler driver families.

These ration kits have dry ration as well as face masks, soaps and sanitizers as per the average requirement of four family members. The distribution was done on 28th May across India with the support of PVPL’s nationwide dealership network.

Talking about this initiative, Mr. Diego Graffi, MD & CEO of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, “In these exceptionally difficult times we stand with the auto driver & transport worker community to provide our relentless support. They are facing difficulties in this unprecedented COVID-19 situation.

We had earlier announced an extension of the warranty for all our 3 wheeler customers and have now decided to support the neediest households of this community by taking care of their basic food security for a period of 2 months. Our dealers are also partnering with us and supporting us voluntarily in this distribution to reach out to the underprivileged drivers & their families.

This is an unparalleled crisis that needs cooperation and support from all of us as a community and as a socially responsible organisation we are going to keep doing the best we can do for the driver community”.

In the past also PVPL has responded immediately and provided dry ration kits to migrant labourers from Pune and Baramati. PVPL has also supported with sanitisation infrastructure being provided to Pune’s Government Hospital.

It has also helped Baramati local authorities in setting up an isolation centre for COVID-19 patients at the Baramati government hospital. In the month of April the company has also announced the extension of warranty and free service period for small commercial vehicles by two months.

