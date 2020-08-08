Pics & videos of Saba Qamar dancing at historic mosque draws ire

KARACHI: Social media users slammed Pakistani actress Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed for allegedly dancing and filming a new song in the historical mosque in Lahore.

According to Pakistan Today reports, the clip caught people’s attention after the ‘Cheekh ‘ actress believed to have shared a small video clip of dancing with Bilal in the ‘Masjid Wazir Khan’ on social media.

Promotiing indecency

The video instantly went viral and both the singer and the actress were strongly criticized by the fans and followers from social and religious circles for promotiing indecency in the mosque.

Beghairati at another level by Saba qamar and Bilal Saeed who recorded a SONG in a MASJID.

Music is haram in Islam and they are recording it in MASJID.



ABSOLUTELY SHAMEFUL @reportpemra should take notice

🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️

LANAT 🖐️ pic.twitter.com/Up8uJIsHUm — Rayyan ahmed (@_RayyanAhmed_) August 8, 2020

Acting at Jamia Masjid Wazir Khan Lahore with the songs of actress Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed is an insult to the mosque and a moment of concern for Muslims. We strongly condemn this act and demand immediate legal action from the government. — Muhammad Ishaq Adil (@Muhamma15104632) August 8, 2020

The actress who is making her directorial debut is working with Bilal on the video of the song, Qubool Hai.

Both Saba and Bilal are facing backlash despite clarify in the description of the official teasers.

