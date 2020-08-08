Pics & videos of Saba Qamar dancing at historic mosque draws ire

KARACHI: Social media users slammed Pakistani actress Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed for allegedly dancing and filming a new song in the historical mosque in Lahore.
According to Pakistan Today reports, the clip caught people’s attention after the ‘Cheekh ‘ actress believed to have shared a small video clip of dancing with Bilal in the ‘Masjid Wazir Khan’ on social media.
Promotiing indecency
The video instantly went viral and both the singer and the actress were strongly criticized by the fans and followers from social and religious circles for promotiing indecency in the mosque.
The actress who is making her directorial debut is working with Bilal on the video of the song, Qubool Hai.
Both Saba and Bilal are facing backlash despite clarify in the description of the official teasers.