Pics & videos of Saba Qamar dancing at historic mosque draws ire

The actress who is making her directorial debut is working with Bilal on the video of the song, Qubool Hai.

By Safoora Updated: 9th August 2020 3:00 am IST
Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed in Wazir Khan mosque in Lahore/Twitter
Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed in Wazir Khan mosque in Lahore/Twitter

KARACHI: Social media users slammed Pakistani actress Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed for allegedly dancing and filming a new song in the historical mosque in Lahore.

 According to Pakistan Today reports, the clip caught people’s attention after the ‘Cheekh ‘ actress believed to have shared a small video clip of dancing with Bilal in the ‘Masjid Wazir Khan’ on social media. 

Promotiing indecency

The video instantly went viral and both the singer and the actress were strongly criticized by the fans and followers from social and religious circles for promotiing indecency in the mosque.

Both Saba and Bilal are facing backlash despite clarify in the description of the official teasers.

View this post on Instagram

Presenting the first teaser of ‘Qubool’🙏🏽 This is also the only sequence that was shot at the historical Wazir Khan Mosque. It’s a prologue to the music video featuring a Nikah scene. It was neither shot with any sort of playback music nor has it been edited to the music track. I won’t explain any further as the full video comes out on 11th of August. The BTS video that's making rounds on social media was just a circular movement to click stills for the poster of ‘Qubool’ depicting a happily married couple right after their Nikah. Hurting or offending anyone or being disrespectful to a holy place is as unimaginable and unacceptable for me as for any decent human being. Despite this if we have unknowingly hurt anyone’s sentiments we apologise to you all with all our heart. Love & Peace! #Qubool releasing on 11th of August 🙏❤️ @bilalsaeed_music

A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDoSOoUpHlo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
