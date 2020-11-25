[PICTURES] Sayied Sana Khan shares more glimpses from her mehendi

Mumbai: Former Television actress and Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan who got married to Gujarat based Mufti Anas Sayied November 20 in an intimate ceremony. The low key affair was attended by family and her close friends only. Stunning pictures and videos from her wedding festivities are taking the internet by storm.

Also, Sana Khan changed her name to Sayied Sana Khan after marriage.

Her wedding video went viral with her walking hand-in-hand with her man wearing a white flowy princess gown. And now, Sana Khan’s breathtaking pictures from her Walima ceremony, donning a bright red lehenga choli have hit the internet.

On Tuesday, Sayied Sana Khan took to her Instagram and a series of pictures and short boomerang videos. In pictures, the 33-year-old can be seen sitting pretty in a red hand-embroidered lehenga, which was designed by Poonams Kaurture. She accentuated her look with jewelry by Rambhajos. Sayied Sana Khan revealed that the pictures happen to be from her “Walima look”.

Sana Khan Wedding Pictures







Sana Khan’s Instagram pictures from her wedding

Sana Khan took to her social media and shared more pictures from her pre wedding ceremonies. She looked drop dead gorgeous in orange and pink traditional salwar kameez. She complimented the look with golden jewellery.

She also shared emotional moments with her mother and other family members from her mehendi where the happy bride can be seen all smiles as she poses for camera. Have a look.







After the videos of her Nikah went viral, Sayied Sana Khan on Sunday shared a first picture of herself along with her husband on social media and revealed that she got married in an intimate ceremony on November 20.

Posting pictures from her wedding, Sana wrote: “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this duniya and reunite us in jannah.” She added, “Which of the favours of your lord will you deny. #sanakhan #anassayed #nikah #married #20thNov.”

Sayied Sana Khan made her debut in Bollywood with ‘Yehi Hai High Society’ in 2005. She later went on to star in movies like ‘Halla Bol’, ‘Jai Ho’, ‘Wajah Tum Ho’ and ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’. She was one of the most-talked-about contestants in ‘Bigg Boss 6’.

But she decided to quit the glamorous world of showbiz citing the religious reasons and announced the same via her Instagram a couple of months ago. Check out her Insta post below: