Pierce Brosnan to star in ‘The Last Rifleman’

Washington: Actor Pierce Brosnan is all set to star in Terry Loane’s next directorial project ‘The Last Rifleman’.

According to Variety, the forthcoming movie revolves around the story of a World War II veteran living in a care home in Northern Ireland.

The story is inspired by World War II veteran Bernard Jordan who, at the age of 89, escaped his care home in East Sussex, boarded a bus to Portsmouth, got on a ferry to France, and made his way to Normandy for the 70th-anniversary commemorations of the D-Day landings in June 2014.

Talking about the flick, the director, Loane said: “With the recent anniversary of the end of WW2, I feel the timing is perfect to tell this story, while an ever-diminishing handful of veterans are still with us to share their lives.”

While the writer of the movie, Kevin Fitzpatrick noted: “Bernard Jordan’s daring journey caught the nation’s attention and highlighted the spirit that epitomised the Second World War generation.”

“I was enthralled by this story and the motives that drive a man near the end of his life on a quest to a place that must hold only painful memories,” Variety quoted Fitzpatrick as saying.

UK’s WestEnd Films has acquired worldwide rights and will be representing the project to buyers at the upcoming Toronto film festival. WestEnd is co-representing US rights with CAA. The movie is bankrolled by Katy Jackson.

Source: ANI