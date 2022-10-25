PIF launches venture to promote Saudi Arabia as global Halal hub

Riyadh: The Public Investment Fund (PIF) on Monday launched the Halal Products Development Company (HPDC) to promote Saudi Arabia as a halal hub.

The HPDC will also focus on the promotion of innovation and knowledge development in the halal products industry. The venture also aims to collaborate with local and international brands to support small and medium halal ventures, along with job creation in the kingdom.

The firm will also allow PIF and its other branches to access a variety of collaboration and investment opportunities across global Halal markets. HPDC further aims to promote investment and economic opportunities for the industry by introducing a variety of services, including specialized advisory, reported Saudi Gazette.