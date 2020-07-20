PIL for Bonalu procession: HC lashes out at BJP’s Haneef Ali

Hyderabad: Calling it as infructuous and politically motivated, the Telangana High Court on Saturday dismissed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking permission to conduct Bonalu procession in the Old City of Hyderabad on July 20. Irked by the PIL filed by former president of BJP Minority Morcha Haneef Ali, the High Court Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy dismissed it as infructuous.

PIL misplaced and funny

Lashing out at the petitioner, Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan told him that his petition is highly misplaced and funny. ‘In fact, this petition should be dismissed with a heavy cost’ added chief justice.

Petitioner belongs to minority community

Pointing out that an order has been passed by the Government saying that it prohibits the procession, the High Court said one cannot challenge an order passed by the government. Noting that the petitioner himself does not belong to the majority community, CJ asked him how many times he has participated in the Bonalu procession.

Politically motivated

Observing that it was a politically motivated PIL, the CJ opined that it should be discouraged with the heaviest of the cost. Irked by the petition, the bench exclaimed, ‘someone who does not even belong to the community and does not observe that festival, comes before this court and says please permit the majority community to follow the festival’.

Petitioner warned

Warning the petitioner not to file such a frivolous petition in future, the bench told that the petitioner should have taken into consideration the Central government’s circular which prohibits gatherings except for the purpose of a funeral or a marriage; and that too with a limitation of 50 people for marriage and 20 for funeral.