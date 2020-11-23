PIL in Delhi HC seeks FIR against Mehbooba Mufti for tricolour remark

News Desk 1Published: 23rd November 2020 10:57 pm IST
New Delhi, Nov 23 : A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking registration of an FIR against former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for her controversial statement regarding the national flag.

Thr plea filed by advocate Vineet Jindal alleges that Mufti has made “derogatory and instigating” statements against the duly elected Indian government.

“It is an inciting statement which intends to create hatred and unrest among the communities and wage a war against the duly elected government of this country as she is an influential and public personality,” the plea said.

It said that Mufti has hurt the sentiments of every law-abiding citizen by her “gross affront” statement.

Jindal through his plea sought strict action against Mufti, includijg registration of an FIR under Section 4 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, and several other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

