PIL in SC seeks basic amenities for protesting farmers

New Delhi, Dec 7 : A PIL has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking direction to Centre and state governments to consider the reasonable demands of Punjab and Haryana farmers who peacefully protesting for repealing the farm laws at Delhi’s borders.

The plea, filed by advocate G.S. Mani, sought direction from the top court to Centre to ensure arrangements of adequate facilities and basic amenities — safety, security, proper shelter, accommodation, drinking water, hygienic food, first aid, sanitation etc. — for the agitating farmers. The plea said the ongoing farmers protest at the Delhi borders seems to be indefinite which may seriously affect the health of the old aged farmers if they further continue with the protest.

The petitioner has sought direction for the National Human Right Commission to submit its report after an enquiry over the issue of human rights violation and assault on agitating farmers.

The plea contended that the government underestimated the depth of anger, especially in Punjab, even though it was apparent that given the well-entrenched mandi system and the more widespread procurement of produce at MSP in the state, resistance could be fierce.

“The Centre’s actions led to the perception of unilateralism and only alienated those sceptical of the reforms further, providing the ground for a sustained movement,” said the plea.

The petitioner has argued that government machinery totally failed in making public and farmers aware about the government policy on open marketing operating in each district, and also failed to seek their response before enacting farm bills namely “Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020” in the Parliament.

“The fellow farmers are compelled to go for peaceful protest seeking total repeal of newly enacted Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020″ for the reasons that the large number of farmers believe that the open market will create monopoly without any government control,” said the plea.

