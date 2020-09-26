Pilgrims to be allowed three hours to perform Umrah

Makkah: Saudi Arabia will allow three hours to each pilgrim to perform Umrah during the first stage of the resumption of Umrah services.



Umrah services will be resumed from October 4. 6,000 pilgrims will be allowed to perform Umrah each day at six different times, with each group of 1,000 pilgrims being given three hours.

At the first stage Saudis and expats residing in the Kingdom will be allowed to perform Umrah. Pilgrims from outside Saudi Arabia will be allowed in the next stages.



Saudi Arabia has announced that it will gradually resume the year-round umrah pilgrimage for Muslims from October 4, seven months after it was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Visitors from outside the kingdom will be permitted from November 1, when umrah’s capacity will be raised to 20,000 pilgrims per day.

The umrah, which refers to the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of year, usually attracts millions of Muslims from across the globe each year.