Pilgrims to be allowed three hours to perform Umrah

By Rasia HashmiPublished: 26th September 2020 5:41 pm IST
Umrah
AFP

Makkah: Saudi Arabia will allow three hours to each pilgrim to perform Umrah during the first stage of the resumption of Umrah services.


Umrah services will be resumed from October 4. 6,000 pilgrims will be allowed to perform Umrah each day at six different times, with each group of 1,000 pilgrims being given three hours.

At the first stage Saudis and expats residing in the Kingdom will be allowed to perform Umrah. Pilgrims from outside Saudi Arabia will be allowed in the next stages.


Saudi Arabia has announced that it will gradually resume the year-round umrah pilgrimage for Muslims from October 4, seven months after it was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

READ:  First direct commercial flight from Israel lands in Bahrain

Visitors from outside the kingdom will be permitted from November 1, when umrah’s capacity will be raised to 20,000 pilgrims per day.

The umrah, which refers to the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of year, usually attracts millions of Muslims from across the globe each year.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Rasia HashmiPublished: 26th September 2020 5:41 pm IST
Back to top button