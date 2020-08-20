Pilot at Cong office for first time after removal as state chief

He congratulated Govind Singh Dotasara, who replaced him as the state unit chief, and also held a long discussion with him.

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 20th August 2020 6:57 pm IST
Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Thursday visited the party office here, for the first time after his removal from both the posts, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Pilot said though the Ashok Gehlot government’s performance was good, there was “scope of improvement on a few issues and hence we have spoken on it”.

“Now a 3-member committee has been formed which shall talk to everyone and will then take the right steps. Everybody associated with the Congress wants to work selflessly. Now, whatever happens, will be happening for the good by taking everyone along. We will contest the elections after three years. If all due promises are fulfilled, the government shall return again,” he said.

Speaking at the wreath-laying programme to honour the late Prime Minister, Pilot credited Rajiv Gandhi with bringing in the IT and computer revolution in the country.

“He won with a thumping majority but never spoke of making India opposition free, unlike the leaders of the (Central) government who call for a ‘Congress-Mukt Bharat,” he said.

Source: IANS
