Pilot breaks silence says truth cannot be defeated.

Jaipur: Minutes after the Congress party sacked senior party leader Sachin Pilot from all posts including that of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and party state unit chief, he said that truth can be disturbed but cannot be defeated.

“Truth can be disturbed, but not defeated,” Pilot said in a tweet in Hindi.

His remark came soon after Congress media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala announced that Pilot has been sacked as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and has also been relieved from his duties as chief of Congress’ Rajasthan unit.

Surjewala also said that the Congress made Pilot a Union minister in his 30s, a deputy chief minister in his 40s. “We have given Pilot many opportunities. He has been an MP, MoS and a state party president. I am sad that Pilot and some of his colleagues have fallen for a trap laid by the BJP… This is unacceptable,” Surjewala said at a press briefing.

The crisis in Rajasthan started on Saturday after Pilot along with his loyal MLAs went incommunicado. Pilot, son of former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader Rajesh Pilot, has not attended the two crucial Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meetings on Monday and Tuesday.

Source: IANS