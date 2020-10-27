Pilot ‘missing’ from Rajasthan Congress’ vision document for municipal polls

By Archana Sharma

Jaipur, Oct 27 : : The absence of former PCC president Sachin Pilot’s posters and pictures from party’s vision document released recently left many of the Congress workers surprised and shocked.

While the document carried the pictures of CM Ashok Gehlot, new PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara and state Urban development minister Shanti Dhariwal, there was no picture or mention of former deputy CM Sachin Pilot who was recently stripped of his portfolios after he revolted against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and camped in Delhi with his MLAs.

State minister Pratap Khachriyawas, questioned about Pilot’s absence, said that Pilot is neither the deputy CM nor the PCC chief, so why should his pictures be put on the brochure.

He instead questioned the BJP for removing former CM Vasundhara Raje’s pictures from the BJP’s vision document for municipal corporation.

“We carry the pictures of former CMs but BJP has removed Raje’s pictures showing they are not happy with her work, he added.

Meanwhile, Pilot has been assigned the task to campaign in MP bypolls and the Bihar Assembly elections.

On Tuesday, Pilot was addressing an election rally in Morena supporting Congress candidate Pankaj Upadhyay.

Speaking to IANS, he refused to comment when asked why his posters were neither seen across the city nor in the vision document released by the party for the forthcoming municipal corporation polls.

“I don’t want to comment on the issue,” he said while occupying the dais before starting his speech.

Pilot has been assigned the task to hold rallies in Gwalior, Morena, Shivpuri and Bhind which have been the stronghold of former Congress veteran Jyotiraditya Scindia who has now joined the BJP and is serving as a Rajya Sabha MP from the saffron party at present.

Meanwhile senior Congress workers in Rajasthan said that the national Congress team is creating an impression that all is okay in the desert state and there has been a patch-up. However, things are not at all okay between two factions and absence of Pilot’s pics and posters reveal the same story. Many of us are discussing his absence from Rajasthan during campaigning when the BJP has called its union ministers to campaign for local polls, he said on condition of anonymity.

A few days back, the Rajasthan police registered an FIR against Pilot’s media manager Lokendra Kumar Singh and a Jaipur-based senior journalist for falsely reporting that phones of Congress MLAs were tapped during their stay in a hotel in Jaisalmer amidst the political crisis in the state.

However, the Rajasthan High Court on October 16 stayed any coercive action by the police.

Singh had approached the Rajasthan High Court seeking quashing of the FIR lodged against him in connection with the phone tapping case. Hearing the case, a bench of Justice Goverdhan Bardhar stayed any coercive action against Singh and directed the police to put up a case diary on the next hearing.

–IANS

arc/ash