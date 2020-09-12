Pilot seeks Gehlot’s intervention for MBC reservation in govt jobs

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 12th September 2020 3:28 pm IST
Sachin Pilot seeks Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's intervention for MBC reservation in govt jobs

Jaipur: The most backward classes (MBCs) are not being given five per cent reservations in several job vacancies of the Rajasthan government, Congress leader Sachin Pilot has said who sought seeking Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s prompt intervention.

Pilot wrote to CM Gehlot on September 2 and said that several delegations from various regions in the state have met and made him aware of the situation regarding MBC reservation.

The former Deputy CM also said that Congress’ manifesto in the 2018 elections included the promise of MBC reservations.

“According to the applications received by me the reservations are not being given in Police Constable recruitment-2018, technical helper recruitment-2018, among several others,” the letter read.

READ:  Congress urges Amit Shah to take action in citizenship case of MLA

This is notably the first time that Pilot has written to CM Gehlot after his reconciliation.

The Congress had earlier constituted a three-member panel to look into the grievances of Pilot and his loyalist MLAs.

The committee includes party leaders Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal apart from AICC General Secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken.

Source: IANS
Categories
Politics
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Politics updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close