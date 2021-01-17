‘Pinjar’ composer Uttam Singh gives music for new TV show

Mumbai, Jan 17 : Bollywood composer Uttam Singh, known for his work in movies like Pinjar and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, has composed music of the TV show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye.

The show is a story of three girls in 1947 Amrit, Vashma and Radha. This story begins in pre-partition era and brings forth the girl’s dreams, hope, aspirations and newfound love.

The city of Lahore is being recreated for the show.

“When I was approached for the show to create the music, I was really excited and my excitement reached a level higher when I was told that the story would be of the 1940s era,” said Singh.

“The pre-independence will be the backdrop with the love story of three girls. I was all set to make the music for this show memorable and something which everyone can hum. When I created the title track of the show only two names (of singers) came to my mind — Bela Shende and Javed Ali. With their melodious voices, the essence of the song has only increased,” he added.

Bela expressed her excitement and said: “The reason I picked the song was because I am a firm believer in love, and I am fan of love stories. The best part of it was when I got to know I will be working with Javed ji and Uttam ji again. In past, I had a wonderful time collaborating with them. Both of them are respectable and talented people of the music industry and working with them is such a privilege for me.”

Javed is happy about the collaboration too.

“The reason I took up the song was because I love the way all the three girls are being portrayed and how their love stories unfold,” said the singer.

“Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye” will premiere on January 25 on Sony Entertainment Television.

