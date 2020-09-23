Pioneer launches 3 new car AV receivers with built-in Alexa

By News Desk 1Published: 23rd September 2020 4:55 pm IST
New Delhi, Sep 23 : Japanese car infotainment manufacturer Pioneer on Wednesday announced the launch of three new car audio-video receivers with built-in Alexa in India.

The new AV receivers are DMH-Z6350BT (6.8-inch car stereo), DMH-ZS9350BT (9-inch car stereo) and DMH-ZF9350BT (9-inch floating display car stereo) and are priced at Rs 49,990, Rs 79,990 and Rs 84,990 respectively.

“Created with Alexa, the cloud-based voice service from Amazon, these brand-new car AV receivers are excellent for multitasking and have been designed to provide a seamless driving experience. The different design features are deliberately crafted to cater to the needs of different types of cars and users,” the company said in a statement.

With built-in Alexa, users can talk to Alexa directly through the Pioneer DMH receivers. Customers can ask Alexa to add items to their shopping cart, play music, listen to the news, check the weather, control smart home devices, and a lot more.

With the help of built-in Apple CarPlay, one can use mobile apps, make calls, and more.

In addition, with Android Auto these displays claim to bring useful information and organises them into simple cards that appear just when they are needed.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

