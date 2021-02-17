Pista House Bakery slapped with Rs 50k fine for displaying name board with flashing lights

Hyderabad: Enforcement Wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) imposed a fine of Rs. 50 thousand on Pista House Bakery, Charminar for using flashing lights for name board.

As per the challan, the bakery has used non-static illumination on the name board exceeding 15% of the frontage of the building.

It is also mentioned that the bakery has not taken permission for such name board and the violation comes under section 420, 421 of GHMC Act and GOMs No. 68 dated April 20, 2020.

E-Challan generated for the post submitted by you. pic.twitter.com/6aScWmCLtb — Central Enforcement Cell, GHMC (@CEC_EVDM) February 16, 2021

Earlier, the official had imposed a fine of Rs. 4.35 lakh on a man for illegally putting up hoardings congratulating newly elected Mayor G Vijayalakshmi. The action was taken after several netizens raised the matter on social media.

The GHMC officials are not only taking note of the complaints raised on social media but also issuing challans against persons and establishments who are found violating the law.