Pixel 6 launch event on October 19

Pixel Fall Launch will be Google’s opportunity to show off its big camera improvement with image and video samples. With 50MP main camera is joined by a 12MP ultra-wide, and 48MP telephoto , but it remains to be seen how Google’s AI/ML — in conjunction with Tensor — will enhance the output.

Besides photography, Google’s first custom chip should power features like faster on-device translation and better speech-to-text, presumably for Assistant. The company has to flesh out other specs like RAM and storage, but it’s unclear how in-depth it will be about Tensor and its core configuration.

Rounding out the list is Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro pricing. The phones should be available to pre-order shortly after the event.

From the invite, it does not seem that Google will make other product announcements outside the Pixel Phone lineup.