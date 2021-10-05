Pixel 6 launch event on October 19

First Google phone with custom Google Chip

By Ali Khan|   Published: 5th October 2021 10:22 pm IST
Google Pixel Fall Event

Pixel Fall Launch will be Google’s opportunity to show off its big camera improvement with image and video samples. With 50MP main camera is joined by a 12MP ultra-wide, and 48MP telephoto , but it remains to be seen how Google’s AI/ML — in conjunction with Tensor — will enhance the output. 

Besides photography, Google’s first custom chip should power features like faster on-device translation and better speech-to-text, presumably for Assistant. The company has to flesh out other specs like RAM and storage, but it’s unclear how in-depth it will be about Tensor and its core configuration. 

Rounding out the list is Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro pricing. The phones should be available to pre-order shortly after the event.

MS Education Academy

From the invite, it does not seem that Google will make other product announcements outside the Pixel Phone lineup.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button