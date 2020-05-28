Piyush Goyal holds meeting with industries, trade association

New Delhi: Union Minister for Industries and Commerce Piyush Goyal said that Futures is ours to choose- it would be better to be ready and start working for the Post-COVID-19 period, with good ideas, firm implementation plans, and to make India a world power.

Addressing the associations through a video conference Mr Piyush Goyal said that the Prime Minister’s adage of ‘Jaan Bhi, jahan bhi’, he said that worst for the economy is over. Things are looking up, and revival is in the air. He said that the steps taken by the Government under the Aatmanirbhar campaign will help the Nation fight the economy.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held a meeting, through Video conference, with the industry and trade associations. This was the fifth such meeting since the lockdown with the associations, to assess the impact of Covid-19 lockdown and subsequent relaxations on their activities, and take note of their suggestions to put the economy back on tracks.

The Minister said that Aatamnirbhar Bharat will not be inward-looking, closed, or anti-foreigner. Rather, the concept entails a confident, self-reliant, caring nation that takes care of all the strata of the society and nurtures the development of all parts of the country.

Piyush Goyal said that in the last three decades post-liberalization, the country progressed but the focus was city-centric. The rural and backward areas remained deprived, forcing millions of people from there to migrate to cities for employment and opportunities.

He said that Aatamnirbhar Bharat will inculcate the spirit of oneness among 130 crore citizens of India. It will support Indian companies He said that it is very anguishing to note that even for several routine items like furniture, toys, sports shoes, we are importing. This is despite the fact that the country has technical prowess as well skilled manpower. These things need to change.

Mr Goyal called upon the industry to make efforts in this regard, by thinking about sustainable, out-of-the-box ideas. He said the fight against the Covid-19 can’t be undertaken by the Government alone, it is the nation’s fight and all stakeholders have to play an important positive role. The Minister assured the Associations that their suggestions are duly examined, and due and timely action is taken on the rational, genuine demands.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers of State for Commerce and Industry Mr.Som Parkash and Mr H.S.Puri, and Officers of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Among the Associations, the meeting was attended today, by CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, NASSCOM, PHDCI, CAIT, FISME, Laghu Udyog Bharati, SIAM, ACMA, IMTMA, SICCI, FAMT, ICC and IEEMA.

