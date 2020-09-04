Piyush Mishra: There’s a lot of ‘dadagiri’ in Bollywood

By Sugandha Rawal

New Delhi, Sep 4 : I am a bigger star than you. You didn’t stand up when I walked in. You didn’t seek my blessings. These are some of the emotions that rule Bollywood, says actor Piyush Mishra, who feels the industry is more about bullying than nepotism.

“I don’t think there is nepotism. If there was, it didn’t hinder my growth. It didn’t come in between me and any of my work, neither did it bring any problem in any of my agreements,” Piyush told IANS.

“Until and unless I did something foolish, nothing or no one tried to hinder my work. There have been one or two instances when I suffered because I didn’t read the contract properly. That was because of my lack of knowledge. Otherwise, wherever, I am today, it is because of my work and people have also accepted me,” he added.

Mishra, a National School of Drama (NSD) product, continued: “I don’t think there is nepotism, or at least I don’t know about it. There’s dadagiri (bullying) in the industry. Dadagiri bahut hai (there’s too much of ‘dadagiri’).”

“That ‘I am a bigger star’, ‘tumne humara ashirwad nahi liya (you didn’t seek my blessing), ‘you didn’t stand when I entered’ — these type of things exist,” he added.

When it comes to nepotism, the actor feels every father wants to give a good career to his child.

“Who doesn’t want to give his kid a flourishing career? But a lot of time people have a misunderstanding that ‘hum star hai toh humara beta bhi star hoga’ (I am a star so my kid will also be a star). That doesn’t happen,” said Mishra, who is seen in SonyLIV’s new original series, “JL50”.

“My father was a clerk. It is not necessary that if parents are artistes, their children will also be artistes. One should not burden kids with such expectations, and I don’t think it is right to give a readymade career to a kid. Dhoop mein tapna chahiye (one should be roasted in the sun). They should struggle to know how their parents reached the heights of stardom. Many artistes who get this type of stardom from their parents, regret in the future but by then it is too late. They end up being aadhe adhure (incomplete) stars,” said the accomplished actor.

In Bollywood, Mishra is known for his performances in films like “Maqbool”, “Gangs Of Wasseypur”, “Pink”, and as a lyricist in “Black Friday”, “Gulaal”, and “Aaja Nachle”.

(Sugandha Rawal can be contacted at sugandha.r@ians.in)

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.