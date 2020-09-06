PLA contacted over abduction of 5 people from Arunachal: Rijiju

Itanagar, Sep 6 : The Indian Army has sent a hotline message to the PLA about the reported abduction of five people from Arunachal Pradesh by Chinese soldiers, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Sunday.

In response to a query on the issue, Rijiju, the Youth Affairs and Sports Minister and an MP from the state, tweeted : “The Indian Army has already sent a hotline message to the counterpart PLA establishment at the border point in Arunachal Pradesh. Response is awaited.”

Congress MLA Ninong Ering on Saturday claimed that five residents of a border village were abducted by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Friday, triggering tension among the local population.

Ering, the MLA from Pasighat West, in a tweet, said: “Five people from Upper Subansiri district of our state Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been ‘abducted’ by China’s PLA. Few months earlier, a similar incident happened. A befitting reply must be given to PLA and CCP China.”

The former Union Minister of Minority Affairs, had told the media that he has urged the authorities to take appropriate steps to get the five people released from the PLA.

Upper Subansiri Superintendent of Police Taru Gussar said that they have sent a fact-finding team to the border village to collect authentic details of the incident.

Local media in Arunachal Pradesh has also reported that the kidnappings occurred in a forest area near Nacho in Upper Subansiri. According the media reports, the abducted persons — Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru Diri – all of the Tagin community – had gone to the forest for hunting, a traditional practice of the tribals in the area.

Two other villagers, who had managed to flee the spot, informed the other villagers.

The India-China border is about 170 km from Daporijo, the headquarters of Upper Subansiri district, which itself is 280 km from state capital Itanagar. From Nacho police station, 120 km from the district headquarters, a police team has been sent on foot to the forward area village.

Villagers are always forced to trek in remote and mountainous areas of Arunachal Pradesh as there are no proper roads. Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,080-km border with China, 520 km with Myanmar and 217 km with Bhutan.

