Places of worships, hotels, malls to re-open in TS from June 8

HYDERABAD: All places of worship, hotels and shopping malls outside the containment zones in Telangana will re-open from June 8, the state government announced on Thursday.

The government issued an order with fresh guidelines in line with those issued by Ministry of Home Affairs on May 30.

This was done with a view to phased reopening of prohibited activities in areas outside containment zones.

The Government Order (GO) allowed reopening of religious places/places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services and shopping malls, other than gaming centres and cinema halls. This will be subject to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as prescribed by government from time to time.

However, activities like educational institutions, metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, sports complexes, bars, social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious functions and other large congregations will remain prohibited throughout the state.

The government on May 31 had announced extension of lockdown in containment zones till June 30 and permitted relaxations in areas outside containment zones.

As per the latest GO, the night curfew will continue throughout the state from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. No shops/establishments, except hospitals and pharmacies, will remain open after 8.30 p.m.

Large public gatherings/congregations shall remain prohibited. However, marriage related gatherings shall be permitted with a maximum of 50 participants. Funeral/last related gatherings shall be permitted with a maximum of 20 participants.

Source: IANS

