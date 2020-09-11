Plaint against TS BJP prez Bandi Sanjay Kumar over ‘Hand-Chopping’ remark

Hyderabad: A complaint has been filed against Telangana State Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) president and Karimnagar Member of Parliament (MP) Bandi Sanjay Kumar for alleged hate-speech. Kumar. While addressing his party workers earlier had exhorted them to “chop hands” (of anyone who opposes them) at a public meeting in Alwal in Secunderabad.

The complaint was lodged by Amjed Ullah Khan, who heads the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) at the Dabeerpura police station. Khan requested police officials to take immediate action against Bandi Sanjay Kumar for “promoting hate messages” at huge gatherings and for recording videos and making those viral on social media platforms.

“On September 6, 2020, Bandi Sanjay Kumar had used the statement “the life of the Old City people have become miserable and they are in living in danger, if anyone shows a finger on them, the holding hand will be amputated in the New City”, which clearly interprets on one minority community,” read the complaint.

with huge gatherings and creating vedio's & spreading on social media wantonly with an intention to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the Telangana State./2 pic.twitter.com/s6XVHSOETs — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) September 10, 2020

“Being the Public representative using such statements which are derogatory in nature, and promoting enmity among one community clearly shows the criminal intention behind this Political Leader… If he is not arrested and put behind the bars, there is a likelihood that other people also will come into their trap to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the state,” it added.