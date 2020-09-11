Plaint against TS BJP prez Bandi Sanjay Kumar over ‘Hand-Chopping’ remark

By Mohammed Hussain Updated: 11th September 2020 2:04 pm IST

Hyderabad: A complaint has been filed against Telangana State Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) president and Karimnagar Member of Parliament (MP) Bandi Sanjay Kumar for alleged hate-speech. Kumar. While addressing his party workers earlier had exhorted them to “chop hands” (of anyone who opposes them) at a public meeting in Alwal in Secunderabad.

The complaint was lodged by Amjed Ullah Khan, who heads the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) at the Dabeerpura police station. Khan requested police officials to take immediate action against Bandi Sanjay Kumar for “promoting hate messages” at huge gatherings and for recording videos and making those viral on social media platforms.

READ:  Andhra BJP demands probe in burning of Antarvedi temple chariot

“On September 6, 2020, Bandi Sanjay Kumar had used the statement “the life of the Old City people have become miserable and they are in living in danger, if anyone shows a finger on them, the holding hand will be amputated in the New City”, which clearly interprets on one minority community,” read the complaint.

“Being the Public representative using such statements which are derogatory in nature, and promoting enmity among one community clearly shows the criminal intention behind this Political Leader… If he is not arrested and put behind the bars, there is a likelihood that other people also will come into their trap to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the state,” it added.

READ:  Smart card, online booking for metro rail travel
Categories
Hyderabad News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close