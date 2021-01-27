Plan afoot to change mode of exam for two inter papers

Hyderabad: In order to facilitate students in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has decided to change method of assessment for two intermediate papers.

Like other parts of the country, Telangana State too had suffered from the ramifications of coronavirus. As a result, the authorities had to promote various classes including the SSC students last year. Now the Board is planning to change the assessment method of few papers.

Sources said ‘Ethics and Human Values’ and ‘Environmental Education’ exams which were taken in writing till last year would be assessed this year on the basis of assignments. The students would be given questions and asked to interact with their respective lecturers.

For the academic year 2020-21, the Board is planning to introduce a new assessment system. Last year the written Exams of ‘Ethics and Human Values’ and the ‘Environmental Education’ were held on January 28 and January 30 respectively. The sources say that the Board had sent its assignment proposal to the government authorities and shall announce it once it is approved by them. However, the students shall have to attend the practical exams in person. In view of the pandemic, the Board will not implement a jumbling system this year. The students have to give their exams in their own colleges. It was also decided to increase the number of batches for these exams. The Intermediate examinations are likely to be commenced from May 3, 2021.