Plane crash: DGCA, Air India, Air India Express officials to reach Kozhikode

Chennai, Aug 8 : Investigating officials from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), CEO of Air India Express have left for Kozhikode from New Delhi on Saturday, said Air India Express.

They will be probing the cause of accident at the Kozhikode airport where an Air India Express plane skidded and fell into a valley killing 18 passengers, including the two pilots and injuring many others on Friday evening.

While one plane from Mumbai to Kozhikode will bring officials who will coordinate and liaise with various agencies and provide support and assist families of those affected in the acciden; a different plane will be flying in from Delhi with the Air India CEO and other senior officials, according to Air India Express.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.