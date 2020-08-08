Plane crash: DGCA, Air India, Air India Express officials to reach Kozhikode

By News Desk 1 Published: 8th August 2020 8:51 am IST
14 killed as AI Express plane overshoots runway (5th Ld)

Chennai, Aug 8 : Investigating officials from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), CEO of Air India Express have left for Kozhikode from New Delhi on Saturday, said Air India Express.

They will be probing the cause of accident at the Kozhikode airport where an Air India Express plane skidded and fell into a valley killing 18 passengers, including the two pilots and injuring many others on Friday evening.

While one plane from Mumbai to Kozhikode will bring officials who will coordinate and liaise with various agencies and provide support and assist families of those affected in the acciden; a different plane will be flying in from Delhi with the Air India CEO and other senior officials, according to Air India Express.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close