By IANS|   Published: 4th June 2021 5:40 am IST
Plane evacuated over bomb scare at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

Paris, June 4 : An Air France flight from Ndjamena, the capital of Chad, was isolated after landing at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris on Thursday afternoon due to the suspected presence of an explosive device on board, the French government said.

“At the request of the prime minister, the interministerial crisis cell has been convened,” Minister of the Interior
Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The passengers have disembarked,” he said. An investigation is ongoing.

