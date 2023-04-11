Planning to travel this Eid? These Indian airports offer direct flights to Dubai

Abu Dhabi: If you are planning to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr holidays in a foreign country, then Dubai is an excellent option.

It’s not only closer, but the attractions to see in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will truly make your Eid holidays memorable.

Now is the perfect time to consider a vacation to Dubai, as 21 Indian airports are offering non-stop flights to Dubai.

As per media reports, there are said to be more than 80 daily non-stop flights operating between the emirate and airports in India – and the number is likely to rise in the coming year.

Passengers can choose from a range of airline options that offer non-stop flying services between Indian cities and Dubai.

These include Indian Airlines, Indigo, Air Indian Express, Vistara, Go First, SpiceJet, Emirates Airlines, and flydubai.

Airports from India that offer direct flights to Dubai:

Ahmedabad

Bengaluru

Chennai

Delhi

Hyderabad

Kochi

Kolkata

Mumbai

Thiruvananthapuram

Kozhikode

Lucknow

Mangalore

Tiruchirappalli

Kannur

Amritsar

Madurai

Jaipur

Pune

Goa

Chandigarh

Indore

Eid-Al-Fitr marks the end of the month-long fast. Eid Al-Fitr is expected to fall on Friday, April 21, 2022.

The exact date of the start of Eid Al-Fitr will be confirmed closer to the end of Ramzan, based on moon-sighting.