Plant to extract drinking water from air set up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A plant has been set up in Hyderabad to make packaged atmospheric mineral water from air. Supposedly the first of its kind, the plant was set up by Sachin Vaddavalli, founder of USATA Enterprises Private Limited.

According to the company, Aria LifeWater is the world’s first packaged atmospheric mineral water in a bottle. The plant and water have been authorized by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Founder and managing director of USATA, Sachin Vaddavalli said, “I noticed that bottled water in India is RO filtered, and the rising demand for it portends a major problem.” It depletes groundwater since RO wastes or rejects up to 70% of the water drawn from the ground. I also saw the twofold difficulty, groundwater depletion, and mineral shortage.”

Vaddavalli then looked into solutions for fulfilling drinking water demands. Desalination- which is prohibitively expensive for commercialization, and the byproduct ‘Bryne’ is harmful to marine life. That left only one long-term and realistic solution: water from the atmosphere.

There is a lot of water in the atmosphere. There is about six times as much water in the air than there is in all of our planet’s rivers combined. And all of this water is recycled many times a year.

“Innovative technology is utilised to gather water vapour present in the air and condense it into the water, while pre-filters eliminate dust particles, contaminants, and heavy particles,” Sachin explains.

The collected water is then filtered using a sophisticated water filtration system, which removes microbiological and chemical pollution.

The water is then remineralized using CSIR-IICT patent technology before being bottled and packaged in Aria LifeWater’s low-energy consumption bottling facility. While producing water, the water generator delivers air cooling to the plant, obviating the need for industrial air conditioning. The devices here can generate around 2,000 liters of water per day, while a single air water generator requires 10 kW per day.