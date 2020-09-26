Plasma administered to Sisodia after his health deteriorated

Ashish Srivastava

New Delhi, Sep 25 : Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia was administered plasma at the Max Hospital in Saket after his health condition deteriorated on Friday, sources at the Deputy CM’s office told IANS.

A doctor at Max informed that the blood platelet count of Sisodia is meagre. However, his health is improving after the administration of plasma, the sources said.

Sisodia was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Max from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital on Thursday night after he was diagnosed with dengue.

He had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to the LNJP on Wednesday evening after a spike in his fever and dip in oxygen saturation level.

The doctors at the LNJP informed that Sisodia had slightly high blood pressure, a comorbidity known to increase the risk of severe Covid-19.

The 48-year-old leader from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 14 and was under home isolation since he exhibited little symptoms of the viral disease.

“Had got my Covid-19 test done after I had mild fever. The report has come positive. I have gone into self-isolation. As of now, I have no fever or any other issue. I am fine. By your blessings, I will recover fully and return to work soon,” Sisodia had announced on Twitter after testing positive.

After Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, Sisodia became the second minister in the Delhi cabinet to test positive for Covid-19. Jain had tested positive in June and later recovered.

Source: IANS

