Plasma Donors’ Association formed for the treatment of COVID treatment

Hyderabad: Plasma Donors’ Association has been formed for the success of plasma therapy for coronavirus patients. Those who have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease will be included in the Association and help would be provided in the treatment of other patients.

Congress leader G Narayan is the president of the Association. He told that effective treatment can be insured by taking plasma from recovered patients for treatment of Covid patients. The experiment of plasma therapy has been successful in the country.

Congress leader said Telangana government is backward among other states with regard to treatment of coronavirus patients. Chief Minister KCR is focusing on construction projects instead of controlling Covid spread. The government has taken the loan of Rs Two Lakh Crore, even if 1% of the amount would have been spent on the treatment of coronavirus it would have better outcomes.

Narayan Reddy himself was infected with coronavirus and after getting recovered he decided to form Donors Association. He said that the Association is an apolitical one. He demanded that the government appoint a high official for to prepare guidelines regarding plasma therapy.

Source: Siasat news