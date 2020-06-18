Plasma therapy in Gandhi Hospital is successful

Hyderabad: The citizens of the state came forward to donate their blood for plasma therapy who recovered from Covid-19, after which Gandhi Hospital has started treating its patients through Plasma Therapy.

The hospital conducted the trial plasma therapy last month on five persons of which two have recovered successfully and three are still under therapy and doctors hope for their improvement.

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) have given permission to Gandhi hospital for the plasma therapy trial last month and now the hospital got the successful results from the therapy.

It is believed that Gandhi Hospital will get permission for the treatment of Plasma Therapy until October.

According to the guidelines of ICMR, after 6 months of successful clinical trial results of plasma therapy, a hospital will get complete permission for plasma therapy.

Dr Raja Rao, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital said after ICMR gave permission for the clinical trial of plasma therapy they have collected plasma from 11 persons and 800 persons who are recovered from the coronavirus are ready to donate their plasma.

“Plasma therapy will be used only to that person who will be on a ventilator or on dialysis,” he added.

Source: Siasat News

