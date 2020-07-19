Plasma therapy trials on serious COVID patients encouraging

Bhubaneswar: Plasma therapy has brought hope among the serious Covid-19 patients in Odisha as condition of those who have received the therapy is improving.

Out of six critical patients who are now under plasma therapy, four are responding very well and they are no longer in need of oxygen support. They will be discharged soon, said an official.

Other two patients are in stable condition and are expected to be out of danger soon, the official added.

A total of eight units of plasma have been collected from four donors so far. Out of those, six have been used for four patients at SUM Covid Hospital and two patients at Ashwini Covid Hospital, said a statement.

Last week, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated this facility at SCB Medical College in Cuttack which acts as the nodal agency.

After the appeal of Chief Minister to cured Covid patients for plasma donation, several people including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Fire Services personnel have volunteered to donate their plasma.

About 300 personnel, who went to West Bengal for cyclone Amphan restoration work, had tested positive for Coronavirus.

“Commend the @NDRFHQ and @OdishaFS_HGs_CD personnel for coming forward after recuperating to donate Plasma for the treatment of serious patients. This gesture will inspire other Covid patients to donate blood after recovery & help save precious lives,” Patnaik tweeted.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also appreciated the gesture of Covid-19 recovered fire service personnel who have volunteered to donate plasma for the treatment of critical patients.

Their humane act will help save lives and also inspire cured patients to donate plasma for the greater good of others, the minister said.

Plasma therapy has started in SUM dedicated Covid hospital in Bhubaneswar and Ashwini hospital in Cuttack. KIMS Covid hospital of Bhubaneswar is ready to start the therapy.

