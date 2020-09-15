Plastic modular 67-yr-old Asghari Begum works for 14 hrs a day

By Rasia Hashmi Published: 15th September 2020 11:50 am IST

Hyderabad: 67-year-old Asghari Begum is a dynamic personality. She is a plastic modular by profession. Even at this ripe age she is more active than youngsters. At an age when others take retirement from work, Asghari Begum keeps herself busy in business activities for 14 hours a day.

Asghari Begum is the only child of her parents. Her father Mr Mohammed Abdur Rahman alias Babu Miyan was an expert in black metal preparation. Asghari Begum began helping her father from a tender age of 7 years. Her father used to repair horns, dashboards and headlights of cars like Ambassador and Fiat.

Now Asghari Begum along with her daughter repairs radiators, bumpers of all vehicles besides seat base of two wheelers like Activa etc. She earns Rs 1500 daily along with her daughter. She does repair work on nominal charges. She says parts of antique cars are not available these days so she prepares the parts by moulding them.

Asghari Begum begins her day with Fajr prayer and recitation of Quran. After keeping aside some money for years she performed Umrah in the year 2015. She wishes to perform Hajj as well. Urging girls to get expertise in some or other skill, she says skill development is the best way to earn livelihood.

