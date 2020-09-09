Plastic scrap unit in Hyderabad burns

Hyderabad: According to the police, the fire broke out in Kulsumpura road area at 4 AM in a plastic segregation unit on Wednesday.

As the information was received, Kulsumpura police was ready to give any possible help. Police immediately rushed to the area and the same was informed to the police control room too.

Help from the Langer Houz fire station reached and the fire was brought under control. It took an hour and a half to get control of the situation, according to the official on spot.

The investigation regarding the matter is still underway. Close possibilities for causes include a short circuit or the careless act of throwing a lit cigarette.