By News Desk 1 Published: 11th September 2020 1:23 am IST
Platform tickets to cost Rs 50 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 10 : In view of a spike in COVID-19 cases coupled with the ‘Unlock’ phase that has been set in motion, the South Western Railway on Thursday increased the price of platform tickets by 400 per cent saying that the move will prevent crowding on railway platforms. The ticket price has been raised from Rs 10 to Rs 50 at select railway stations.

In a press release, SWR said ticket price has been temporarily increased. The new rates will apply to Kranitveera Sangolli Rayanna City Railway Station, Bengaluru Cantonment and Yeshwanthpur, railway stations, the note added.

Incidentally, as many as seven pairs of train services are slated to start operations from the Bengaluru division from September 12. This is in addition to the special train services already in operation. The SWR felt that there is a need to restrict the entry of visitors at the platforms to decongest the platforms. “This will also help in containing the spread of COVID-19,” the note read.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

