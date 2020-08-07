Play ShareChat videos in WhatsApp soon on iOS, Android

Latest updates officially support the possibility to play videos shared on ShareChat within WhatsApp

By News Desk Updated: 7th August 2020 2:45 pm IST

New Delhi: Facebook-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature to allow ShareChat users to play videos within its main app via the picture-in-picture (PIP) mode.

Spotted first by WABetaInfo that tracks WhatsApp updates in Beta versions, the support for the ShareChat video service is now available in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android.

Sharechat App
Source: Google

“Latest updates officially support the possibility to play videos shared on ShareChat within WhatsApp,” the website said on Thursday.

Android
Source: Google

Once you tap the play icon on a ShareChat video, WhatsApp will begin to reproduce the video in the picture-in-picture mode.

The functionality will be available on both WhatsApp for iOS and Android.

“To be sure to be on a compatible version, you should install the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.20.81.3 and WhatsApp beta for Android 2.20.197.7”.

The home-grown regional language social media app ShareChat has a user base of over 140 million monthly active users spread across the country and available in 15 languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Odia, Kannada, Assamese, Haryanvi, Rajasthani, Bhojpuri and Urdu.

The Bengaluru-based regional language social platform has become so popular that even Twitter came on board when the four-year-old company raised $100 million in its Series D round of funding last year.

ShareChat said last month that its short video sharing platform Moj has crossed 50 million downloads from Google Play Store in just about a week since the beta version of the TikTok rival was released.

Source: IANS
Categories
Technology
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close