Play ShareChat videos in WhatsApp soon on iOS, Android

New Delhi: Facebook-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature to allow ShareChat users to play videos within its main app via the picture-in-picture (PIP) mode.

Spotted first by WABetaInfo that tracks WhatsApp updates in Beta versions, the support for the ShareChat video service is now available in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android.

“Latest updates officially support the possibility to play videos shared on ShareChat within WhatsApp,” the website said on Thursday.

Once you tap the play icon on a ShareChat video, WhatsApp will begin to reproduce the video in the picture-in-picture mode.

The functionality will be available on both WhatsApp for iOS and Android.

“To be sure to be on a compatible version, you should install the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.20.81.3 and WhatsApp beta for Android 2.20.197.7”.

The home-grown regional language social media app ShareChat has a user base of over 140 million monthly active users spread across the country and available in 15 languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Odia, Kannada, Assamese, Haryanvi, Rajasthani, Bhojpuri and Urdu.

The Bengaluru-based regional language social platform has become so popular that even Twitter came on board when the four-year-old company raised $100 million in its Series D round of funding last year.

ShareChat said last month that its short video sharing platform Moj has crossed 50 million downloads from Google Play Store in just about a week since the beta version of the TikTok rival was released.

