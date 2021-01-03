Players can get quit tour if bio-bubble rules become too much: Root

London, Jan 3 : England players can leave the squad if following Covid-19 protocols become too mentally taxing for them, Test captain Joe Root said on Sunday.

England’s recent ODI series against South Africa was postponed after breaches of the bio-secure environment.

“If at any stage it becomes too much, they are entitled to get out. As a captain, a big part of my role is to make sure people are comfortable,” Root told reporters.

“There’s going to be a little bit of extra support for the players in terms of a psychologist on the ground at all times, making sure there’s someone to speak to,” he added.

England are set to travel to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series starting on January 14. Root said that positive cases within the opposing camps won’t result in an immediate end to the tour.

“I don’t think it (positive Covid-19 cases) will result in an automatic end. The reality is around the rest of the world, teams have had to deal with positive cases. We have to manage it as best we can,” he said.

